YOUNTVILLE VETERANS HOME SHOOTING

Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
The three women who died when a gunman stormed a veterans center in Yountville, Calif. will be remembered on Monday at a "Celebration of Life" memorial service.

ABC7 will bring you live coverage of the memorial service on TV, online and on the ABC7 News app. Check back to watch on Monday.

Organizers say the event for Dr. Jennifer Gray Golick, Christine Loeber and Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba "will be a solemn and respectful honoring of the lives and contributions of the three brave women who lost their lives at The Pathway Home last Friday; an opportunity for family members, friends, and community to grieve together; and a moment to thank all of those who support our nation's veterans, especially in the area of mental health."

The event is open to the public and will be held at the Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, on the campus of the Veterans Home of California. The theater holds 1,200 people and is expected to reach capacity. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. and seating will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

RELATED STORIES

Click here for the latest stories and videos on the Yountville veterans home shooting.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
Yountville veterans home shootingveteranveteransshootingmemorialYountville
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
YOUNTVILLE VETERANS HOME SHOOTING
Autopsy of Yountville victims shows women died instantly
Yountville community mourns, looks to future after deadly shooting
Pathway Home suspends operations indefinitely after deadly shooting
Families of Yountville shooting victims break their silence
More Yountville veterans home shooting
Top Stories
Thousands march in San Francisco's St. Patrick's Day Parade
Lift tickets checked in Sierra search for missing Richmond skier
Fire at adult video and bookstore in San Francisco kills 1
Second lawsuit filed against fertility clinic with freezer tank malfunction
Missing Allentown girl, 16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
What to know about upcoming March for Our Lives
Show More
Suisun City man arrested for alleged downloading child porn
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Maine House candidate quits race over 'skinhead lesbian' remarks
Everything we know about FIU bridge collapse
Santa Rosa shooting hospitalizes 2
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos