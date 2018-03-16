JEFF SESSIONS

Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he has fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, a longtime and frequent target of President Donald Trump's anger, just two days before his scheduled retirement date. (Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON --
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he has fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, a longtime and frequent target of President Donald Trump's anger, just two days before his scheduled retirement date.

The move, which had been expected, was made on the recommendation of FBI disciplinary officials. It comes ahead of an inspector general report expected to conclude that McCabe was not forthcoming with the watchdog office as it reviewed the bureau's handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

Though McCabe had spent more than 20 years as a career FBI official, Trump repeatedly condemned him over the last year as emblematic of an FBI leadership he contends is biased against his administration.

In a statement, McCabe said that he and his family have been "targets of an unrelenting assault" on their reputation and his service to our country for the last year and a half. He says, "No more."

Read it in its entirety below:

ABC7 News contributed to this report.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
