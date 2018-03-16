San Francisco to kick off St. Patrick's Day with parade

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --San Francisco's 167th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival will kick off the holiday Saturday at 10 a.m. The festival portion will run until 5 p.m. at Civic Center Plaza.
The historic parade begins at 2nd and Market streets and will continue to Civic Center for the festival.
Organizers encourage parade and festivalgoers to use BART to get into the city as streets will be crowded.
