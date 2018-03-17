Suisun City man arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography

This undated image shows lights on a Bay Area police vehicle. (KGO-TV)

SUISUN CITY, Calif. --
A Suisun man was arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography Thursday, Fairfield police said Saturday.

Anthony Smith, 26, of Suisun, was arrested and booked into Solano County Jail after a six-week investigation, according to police.

In late January, the department's electronic crimes detective learned that someone might be downloading child pornography in the Fairfield area, police said.

After further investigation, it was determined that the suspected child pornography was allegedly being downloaded at a home in the 1000 block of Murre Way in Suisun, according to police.

In February, detectives from the police department's investigations bureau served a search warrant at the home and collected various electronics, police said.

After examining the electronics, police allegedly determined that Smith was in possession of many files of explicit material dealing with children, according to police.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child pornographyarrestcrimeSuisun City
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
Thousands march in San Francisco's St. Patrick's Day Parade
Lift tickets checked in Sierra search for missing Richmond skier
Fire at adult video and bookstore in San Francisco kills 1
Second lawsuit filed against fertility clinic with freezer tank malfunction
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Missing Allentown girl, 16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Show More
What to know about upcoming March for Our Lives
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Maine House candidate quits race over 'skinhead lesbian' remarks
Everything we know about FIU bridge collapse
Santa Rosa shooting hospitalizes 2
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos