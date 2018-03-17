More volunteers joined the search Saturday for a Richmond man who vanished while skiing the in Sierra.Family and friends describe Tom Mullarkey as being an avid outdoors-man.Mullarkey never returned to his cabin in Arnold after spending the day skiing at Bear Valley.Officials plan to look at surveillance video from the ski area and when Mullarkey's lift-tickets were scanned.That might enable them to zero-in on where he might be. Stormy weather has hampered search efforts.