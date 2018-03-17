YOUNTVILLE VETERANS HOME SHOOTING

Yountville event helps raise money for Pathway Home shooting victims

EMBED </>More Videos

Taste of Yountville is hosting thousands this weekend for a two-day food, wine and music event. It's also remembering three women who lost their lives while working at Pathway Home, a treatment facility for vets dealing with PTSD. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
Taste of Yountville is hosting thousands this weekend for a two-day food, wine and music event. It's also remembering three women who lost their lives while working at Pathway Home, a treatment facility for vets dealing with PTSD.

RELATED: Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victimsc

Police say Albert Wong, an Army vet, killed the mental health workers before taking his own life on March 9. Wong had been dismissed from the program weeks before the shooting.

"These women were just doing their job. I do a similar job with vets outside my winery. I don't know the families but I could them," said winery owner Susan Rousseau.

Taste of Yountville was helping by asking patrons to use a credit card reader to donate $20 for the victim's fund. A portion of ticket sales was also being donated.

TAKE ACTION: Help for veterans of all eras and their familiesc

"Everyone I know wants to help, we are sad for the program and sad for the families," said Napa resident Donna Gordon.

Local wineries donated their best bottles for a silent auction to benefit #3BraveWomenFund.

RELATED: How to help victims of Yountville veterans home shooting

"Everything goes to the victim's families. We still continue our support of Pathway Home and whatever the future holds for them," said Taste of Yountville representative Chris Heuer.

Click here to donate to the fund.

Click here for full coverage on the deadly shooting at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootinghostagenapa countypolicestandoffmurderhomicidehomicide investigationwoman killedcrimeYountville veterans home shootingmemorialYountville
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Help for veterans of all eras, and their families
How to help victims of Yountville veterans home shooting
YOUNTVILLE VETERANS HOME SHOOTING
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Autopsy of Yountville victims shows women died instantly
Yountville community mourns, looks to future after deadly shooting
Pathway Home suspends operations indefinitely after deadly shooting
More Yountville veterans home shooting
Top Stories
SF supervisor raises questions about massive fire
Missing 16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico, suspect arrested
DRONEVIEW7 surveys San Francisco North Beach fire damage
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
VIDEO: Massive fire erupts at building in SF's North Beach
Heads shaved in Oakland to benefit kids fighting cancer
Some wanted Florida school shooter committed in 2016
Irish dancers entertain at Stanford benefit for Ronald McDonald House
Show More
FIU to hold moment of silence honoring bridge collapse victims
Sinkhole causes traffic delays in Alameda's Posey Tube
Man trying to do good deed stabs would-be robber in Oakland
Lanes reopen after shooting on I-80 in Hercules
Florida school shooting survivor to speak in North Bay
More News
Top Video
SF supervisor raises questions about massive fire
DRONEVIEW7 surveys San Francisco North Beach fire damage
Heads shaved in Oakland to benefit kids fighting cancer
Missing 16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico, suspect arrested
More Video