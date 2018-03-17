YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --Taste of Yountville is hosting thousands this weekend for a two-day food, wine and music event. It's also remembering three women who lost their lives while working at Pathway Home, a treatment facility for vets dealing with PTSD.
Police say Albert Wong, an Army vet, killed the mental health workers before taking his own life on March 9. Wong had been dismissed from the program weeks before the shooting.
"These women were just doing their job. I do a similar job with vets outside my winery. I don't know the families but I could them," said winery owner Susan Rousseau.
Taste of Yountville was helping by asking patrons to use a credit card reader to donate $20 for the victim's fund. A portion of ticket sales was also being donated.
"Everyone I know wants to help, we are sad for the program and sad for the families," said Napa resident Donna Gordon.
Local wineries donated their best bottles for a silent auction to benefit #3BraveWomenFund.
"Everything goes to the victim's families. We still continue our support of Pathway Home and whatever the future holds for them," said Taste of Yountville representative Chris Heuer.
