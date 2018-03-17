<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3230766" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Taste of Yountville is hosting thousands this weekend for a two-day food, wine and music event. It's also remembering three women who lost their lives while working at Pathway Home, a treatment facility for vets dealing with PTSD. (KGO-TV)