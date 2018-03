EMBED >More News Videos A massive fire erupted at a building in San Francisco's North Beach on St. Patrick's Day. Here's a look at some of the most powerful imagery.

#031718WF2 UPDATE 4th alarm contained 15 people stating displaced with @RedCrossBayArea and city services assisting No injuries pic.twitter.com/ocWKeekVU2 — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) March 18, 2018

A massive 4-alarm fire broke out in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood Saturday night.The fire broke out at 659 Union Street around 7:30 p.m. and quickly escalated to four alarms.Smoke and flames could be seen from across San Francisco Bay.Firefighters said 15 people were displaced and there were no injuries reported.The Red Cross was assisting the displaced residents.