Florida school shooting survivor to speak in North Bay

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) --A survivor of the Florida high school shooting will speak at a meeting about gun violence in the North Bay Sunday morning.
Emma Gonzalez will join North Bay Congressman Jared Huffman to talk about what happened at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland last month.
Gonzalez will lead a discussion about ending gun violence and how to make sure schools and public spaces are safe.
Sunday's meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Dominican University in San Rafael.
The event is free and open to the public. Click here for details.
