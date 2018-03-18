PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

Florida school shooting survivor to speak in North Bay

EMBED </>More Videos

A survivor of the Florida high school shooting - Emma Gonzalez - will speak at a meeting about gun violence in the North Bay today.

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) --
A survivor of the Florida high school shooting will speak at a meeting about gun violence in the North Bay Sunday morning.

VIDEO: Get help with improving our schools

Emma Gonzalez will join North Bay Congressman Jared Huffman to talk about what happened at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland last month.

Gonzalez will lead a discussion about ending gun violence and how to make sure schools and public spaces are safe.

VIDEO: 'Our innocence has been taken': In wake of Florida school shooting, survivors demand change

Sunday's meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Dominican University in San Rafael.

The event is free and open to the public. Click here for details.

Click here for full coverage on the Parkland school shooting.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsparkland school shootingu.s. & worldgun violenceschool safetySan Rafael
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING
Some wanted Florida school shooter committed in 2016
What to know about upcoming March for Our Lives
Maine House candidate quits race over 'skinhead lesbian' remarks
VIDEO: Deputy seen outside Florida school during massacre
More parkland school shooting
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Bay Area Weekend Events: St. Patrick's Day Parade, Presidio Picnic
Bayview Block Could Be Renamed After Neighborhood Icon
Help for veterans of all eras, and their families
More than 500 attend gala to benefit Camp Okizu
More Community & Events
Top Stories
SF supervisor raises questions about massive fire
Missing 16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico, suspect arrested
DRONEVIEW7 surveys San Francisco North Beach fire damage
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
VIDEO: Massive fire erupts at building in SF's North Beach
Heads shaved in Oakland to benefit kids fighting cancer
Yountville event helps raise money for Pathway Home victims
Some wanted Florida school shooter committed in 2016
Show More
Irish dancers entertain at Stanford benefit for Ronald McDonald House
FIU to hold moment of silence honoring bridge collapse victims
Sinkhole causes traffic delays in Alameda's Posey Tube
Man trying to do good deed stabs would-be robber in Oakland
Lanes reopen after shooting on I-80 in Hercules
More News
Top Video
SF supervisor raises questions about massive fire
DRONEVIEW7 surveys San Francisco North Beach fire damage
Heads shaved in Oakland to benefit kids fighting cancer
Missing 16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico, suspect arrested
More Video