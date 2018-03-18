CHILDREN'S HEALTH

Irish dancers entertain at benefit for Ronald McDonald House at Stanford

ABC7 News was in Woodside Saturday night as Irish dancers entertained at a benefit called Shake Your Shamrock. (KGO-TV)

WOODSIDE, Calif. (KGO) --
ABC7 News was in Woodside Saturday night as Irish dancers entertained at a benefit called Shake Your Shamrock.

The gala raised money for Ronald McDonald House at Stanford and in San Francisco.

RELATED: CA families share lifelong connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day

Our own Reggie Aqui and Mike Nicco helped the families served by Ronald McDonald House express their gratitude.

To find out how you can help Ronald McDonald House at Stanford and the Ronald McDonald House Charities Bay Area click here.

