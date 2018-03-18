  • Do you think BART should allow politically motivated ads in stations and on trains?

The CHP is hoping for tips from the public after a road rage shooting hurt one adult and a young girl. (KGO-TV)

HERCULES, Calif. (KGO) --
The CHP is hoping for tips from the public after a road rage shooting hurt one adult and a young girl.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Saturday night on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 between Willow Ave and Cummings Skyway near Hercules.

Investigators believe the shooting was the result of road rage.

RELATED: Oakland driver shot in apparent road rage incident

Two people were shot. A woman in the passenger seat suffered moderate injuries, while a young girl, believed to be five to six year old, suffered major injuries. There are few details beyond that, not even a description of the vehicle from where the gunshots were believed to have come from, which is why the CHP is asking members of the public to call them if they witnessed the incident or saw or heard anything unusual on Interstate 80 last night.

"If they saw something at that time where they could have heard it or actually seen the incident as it actually occurred, gunshots going off, seen it, just anything out of the ordinary like that at that time," said Officer Custodio Lopez.

The public can call 1-800-TELL-CHP.
