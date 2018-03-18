  • Do you think BART should allow politically motivated ads in stations and on trains?

Officials responding to possible 'explosion incidents' in Austin

Two possible explosions are under investigation in Austin, according to emergency officials.

AUSTIN, Texas --
Officials are responding to two possible "explosion incidents" in the city of Austin.

According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, officials have responded to an incident on Eagle Feather Drive.

Two patients have been identified and transported, officials said in a tweet.



Another incident has been reported on Dawn Song Drive with reports of two people possibly injured.



It is unclear if these two incidents are related or if Sunday's reported explosions are related to the deadly package explosions earlier this month.

A reward for information in three earlier package bombings has risen to $115,000.

Anthony House, 39, died from his injuries in a package bombing at his home on March 2.

On March 12, 17-year-old Draylen Mason was killed when he and his mother opened a package found outside their home. His mother was left injured in the attack.

Later that day across town, a 75-year-old woman was injured when she also found a strange package on her porch.

TIMELINE: Austin's deadly package explosions
Timeline of the deadly Austin packages

Teen killed, 2 women injured by package bombs in Austin
ABC13 reporter Mayra Moreno is live in Austin with the latest details on the deadly package bombings.

Police: 2 deadly package bombs in Texas capital are linked
A teenager was killed and a woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a package exploded at a home.

