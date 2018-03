Scenes From The 167th St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival

After a night of heavy rain, the sun came out yesterday for San Francisco's 167th St. Patrick's Day parade and festival. According to organizers, it's the largest event of its kind west of the Mississippi that honors Irish-American culture and history.The procession included floats, dance troupes, marching bands, unions, along with police and fire fighters. More than 5,000 participants from all over the country made their way from Market and Second Streets to Civic Center Plaza.This year's Grand Marshal was William John Welch, named Irishman of the Year by the Hibernian Newman Club in 1983. His grandfather, William Duggan, opened Duggan's Funeral Service in San Francisco in 1918.Also in attendance: Heather Humphreys, Ireland's Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation.Here are more scenes from the day's celebrations, which were organized by The United Irish Societies of San Francisco, Inc.