9/11 hero turned NYC firefighter dies of cancer at 45

Authorities said Thomas Phelan, a New York ferry captain who later became a city firefighter, died Friday.
The New York City Fire Department said when the Twin Towers were hit, Phelan helped ferry people from Lower Manhattan.
VIDEO: Ceremony remembers victims of 1993 World Trade Center bombing on 25th anniversary
In 2003, Phelan joined the FDNY as a firefighter and was promoted to Marine pilot, according to authorities.
Mayor Bill de Blasio sent a tweet Sunday honoring Phelan's service and sacrifice.
In our city’s darkest hour, @FDNY firefighter Thomas Phelan’s heroism saved hundreds of lives. We will never forget his service and his sacrifice. https://t.co/dRn4xVFDza— Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 18, 2018
Phelan is one of the thousands of victims of cancer linked to the 9/11 attack.
His funeral is scheduled for Tuesday in Brooklyn.
PHOTOS: Up close look at the World Trade Center's 9/11 'Tribute in Light'