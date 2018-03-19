UBER

Uber yanks fleet of self-driving cars in San Francisco after deadly crash in Arizona

EMBED </>More Videos

Uber is yanking its fleet of self-driving cars in San Francisco and three other cities after a deadly self-driving crash in Arizona. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Uber announced it is yanking its fleet of self-driving cars in San Francisco and three other cities after a deadly crash in Arizona on Sunday.

Police in the city of Tempe say the vehicle was in autonomous mode, with an operator behind the wheel when a woman walking outside of a crosswalk was hit at the intersection of Curry Road and Mill Avenue.

VIDEO: California regulators: Uber must stop self-driving car service in SF until it gets permit

Police identified the victim as Elaine Herzberg, 49. After the accident, she was transported to a local hospital where she passed away from her injuries.

Uber issued a statement saying, "Our hearts go out to the victim's family. We are fully cooperating with local authorities in their investigation of this incident."

The accident has led Uber to pause it operations for all self-driving vehicles in Tempe, San Francisco, Pittsburgh and Toronto.

Uber has not said how long it plans to keep those cars off the roads.

Click here for more stories and videos about Uber.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessuberdead bodyu.s. & worldtechnologyself driving carSan FranciscoArizona
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
UBER
Fatal self-driving Uber crash could send waves through industry
Gold grills, diplomas & other weird things left in Ubers
Man accused of posing as rideshare driver, raping 7 women in Los Angeles arrested
Missing man Joshua Thiede found at LA hospital, friends say
More uber
BUSINESS
SF poised to become first major city to ban sale of furs
'90s mall stop Claire's declares bankruptcy
Culture clash over Mill Valley Depot
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More Business
Top Stories
Grenades found at estate sale detonated in SJ
VIDEO: Speakers at memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Atmospheric River to hit Bay Area
Iconic Flintstones house in Hillsborough gets facelift
Freeway shut down in San Rafael after report of I-580 shooting
Timeline of Pennsylvania teen's journey to Mexico and back
San Francisco's cracking seawall needs $250M makeover
Group floats down LA River in inflatable pink flamingo raft
Show More
Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Building burned in San Francisco fire may need shoring up
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Yountville community prepares for memorial
EXCLUSIVE: SJ wildlife, plant sanctuary damaged by 'overzealous' volunteer
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Speakers at memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Grenades found at estate sale detonated in SJ
Atmospheric River to hit Bay Area
Iconic Flintstones house in Hillsborough gets facelift
More Video