MISSING GIRL

Timeline of Pennsylvania teen's journey to Mexico and back

EMBED </>More Videos

Missing teen returns to Allentown, suspect awaiting extradition. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on March 19, 2018.

By BILL HUTCHINSON
PHILADELPHIA --
While missing Pennsylvania teenager Amy Yu was found safe over the weekend in Mexico with 45-year-old Kevin Esterly, whom she was allegedly having a romantic relationship with, the case stretches back farther than the 13 days she was missing.

RELATED: Missing 16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico, suspect arrested

From interviews with family, friends, police, attorneys in the case, as well as court affidavits, here's what we know:

-- 2009 to 2010: Yu and her mother, Miu Luu, meet Esterly, a construction contractor, at a church in Lowhill Township, Pennsylvania. Amy is about 7 or 8 years old.

-- November 2017: Yu signs documents at Lehigh Valley Academy Charter School in Hanover Township, Pennsylvania, describing Esterly as her stepfather, which allows him to check her out of school.

EMBED More News Videos

Teen and man who often got her out of school located in Mexico, authorities said.



-- Feb. 9, 2018: Yu's mother goes to pick up her daughter at Lehigh Valley Academy Charter and learns that Esterly had already picked her up and that Yu had listed him on school documents as her stepfather. The mother also discovers that Esterly had signed out her daughter from school at least 10 times. Luu confronts Esterly that same day over why he had been secretly picking up her daughter at school.

-- Feb. 15: Allentown police investigators visit Esterly and his wife, Stacey, at their Allentown home and advises them both to stay away from Yu and that the girl's mother didn't want them to have any further contact with her.
-- March 5: Luu drops Yu off at her bus stop, but the teenager doesn't take it to school. On the same day, Esterly withdrew $4,000 from his wife's bank account. Luu reports her daughter missing to the Allentown Police Department.

-- March 7: Allentown police issue a missing person alert for Yu and obtain a warrant for Esterly's arrest.

EMBED More News Videos

Mexican authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a missing Allentown teen and a 45-year-old man who signed her out of school, saying the pair is believed to be traveling through the country.



-- March 8: Police discover that Yu and Esterly boarded a one-way flight from Philadelphia to Cancun, Mexico, which briefly stopped in Dallas.

-- March 10: Luu speaks to ABC News, saying, she was "waiting and waiting and praying, and I don't know if they can catch him [Esterly] or not." She also says Esterly's daughter "is a friend and just one year younger than Amy. I never thought he would act like that."

-- Thursday: Authorities in Mexico issue an Amber Alert for Yu.
-- Friday: Esterly's wife, Stacey, issues a statement through her attorney, saying she and her husband fought over his relationship with Yu and she pleaded with the teenager to come home.

-- Saturday: Authorities in Mexico find Yu and Esterly at a Puerto Moreles resort near Cancun and arrest Esterly on suspicion of child custody interference. Both Esterly and Yu are flown back to Miami, where he was awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

Related Topics:
amber alertpa. newsmissing girlu.s. & worldmissing personcrimearrestabc newsnationalPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Related
Missing 16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico, suspect arrested
Missing teen found in Mexico and heading home: Mother
Missing Allentown girl, 16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico
AMBER Alert issued in Mexico for missing US teen girl
MISSING GIRL
Missing 16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico, suspect arrested
Missing Allentown girl, 16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico
AMBER Alert issued in Mexico for missing US teen girl
Concord police locate 'missing' girl selling Girl Scout cookies
More missing girl
Top Stories
Grenades found at estate sale detonated in SJ
VIDEO: Speakers at memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Atmospheric River to hit Bay Area
Iconic Flintstones house in Hillsborough gets facelift
Freeway shut down in San Rafael after report of I-580 shooting
San Francisco's cracking seawall needs $250M makeover
Group floats down LA River in inflatable pink flamingo raft
Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Show More
Building burned in San Francisco fire may need shoring up
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Yountville community prepares for memorial
EXCLUSIVE: SJ wildlife, plant sanctuary damaged by 'overzealous' volunteer
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk closes Ferris Wheel after nearly 60 years of thrills
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Speakers at memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Grenades found at estate sale detonated in SJ
Atmospheric River to hit Bay Area
Iconic Flintstones house in Hillsborough gets facelift
More Video