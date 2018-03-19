<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3235736" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Facebook stock took a plunge Monday. It was its worst loss in four years. The drop is a result of concerns that a data mining firm that worked for the Trump campaign improperly obtained data from tens of millions of Facebook users. That company is now banned from using Facebook. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)