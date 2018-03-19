SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

First LGBT woman to take top role in California Senate

History will be made in Sacramento this week. Toni Atkins will become the first woman and first lesbian to hold the top job in the California state Senate. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
History will be made in Sacramento this week. Toni Atkins will become the first woman and first lesbian to hold the top job in the California state Senate.

The San Diego Democrat takes over as Senate president pro tem from Kevin de Leon.

Among the big issues she will face as Senate leader is the ongoing fallout from sexual misconduct in the capitol.

Atkins says she will go to work on a process to deal with allegations of harassment.

(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
