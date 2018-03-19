TRAFFIC

Caltrain service resumes at Santa Clara stations following police activity

SANTA CLARA, Calif. --
Santa Clara police have authorized Caltrain to resume normal operations after responding to a call of a distraught woman at the overpass of De La Cruz Boulevard, according to a police spokesman.

Capt. Wahid Kazem said that the woman has been comforted by county mental health experts and is being taken in for treatment.

Police cars were still blocking an on-ramp by De La Cruz Boulevard as of 3:10 p.m., but Kazem said they were in the process of clearing the scene.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficpoliceinvestigationcaltrainSanta Clara
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
TRAFFIC
Alameda to Oakland Posey Tube remains closed for repairs
Freeway shut down in San Rafael after report of I-580 shooting
Controversial advertisement on H1-B visas posted at BART stations
Sinkhole causes traffic delays in Alameda's Posey Tube
More Traffic
Top Stories
Grenades found at estate sale detonated in SJ
VIDEO: Speakers at memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Atmospheric River to hit Bay Area
Iconic Flintstones house in Hillsborough gets facelift
Freeway shut down in San Rafael after report of I-580 shooting
Timeline of Pennsylvania teen's journey to Mexico and back
San Francisco's cracking seawall needs $250M makeover
Group floats down LA River in inflatable pink flamingo raft
Show More
Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Building burned in San Francisco fire may need shoring up
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Yountville community prepares for memorial
EXCLUSIVE: SJ wildlife, plant sanctuary damaged by 'overzealous' volunteer
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos