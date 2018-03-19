Caltrain service resumes at Santa Clara stations following police activity

Santa Clara PD requested trains hold out of Santa Clara due to police activity. #NB155 holding at Santa Clara#SB150 holding at Lawrence#NB257 holding at Diridon. #Caltrain — Caltrain (@Caltrain) March 19, 2018

Santa Clara police have authorized Caltrain to resume normal operations after responding to a call of a distraught woman at the overpass of De La Cruz Boulevard, according to a police spokesman.Capt. Wahid Kazem said that the woman has been comforted by county mental health experts and is being taken in for treatment.Police cars were still blocking an on-ramp by De La Cruz Boulevard as of 3:10 p.m., but Kazem said they were in the process of clearing the scene.