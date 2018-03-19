REAL ESTATE

Hayes Valley Developer Proposes 28 Units, Sidewalk Improvements

Parcel T is a parking lot on Octavia Boulevard between Page and Rose streets. | Photo: Carrie Sisto/ Hoodline

By Hoodline
Sidewalk improvements may be in the works near a proposed five-story, mixed-use building in Hayes Valley under development on one of the last remaining undeveloped parcels on Octavia Boulevard.

The plans currently under consideration would demolish existing sidewalks along Octavia and on Page and Rose streets to add a sidewalk bulb-out that includes a seating on Octavia in front of a proposed residential development.

Plans for Parcel T include 28 residential units that will be a mix of studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments, along with 2,720 square feet of ground-floor retail space, according to the most recent documents filed with SF Planning.
Rendering of Parcel T development from Page Street. | Image via SF Planning (larger version)

As proposed by DDG, the project would not include any off-street parking, other than 28 bicycle parking spots for residents, and four public bike spaces on the Page Street sidewalk.

Details on the developer's website suggest it may be considering parking for private vehicles and car-sharing companies, however.
Rendering of Parcel T development by DDG.

Residents would also have access to a 2,160-square-foot roof deck. DDG also developed 8 Octavia just down the street, and 450 Hayes a few blocks away.

As we reported last week, parcels R,S, and U on Octavia Boulevard will be developed into affordable housing by the Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corporation.

Buildings supported by TNDC will include housing for transitional youth and on-site social services including a child care facility.
Parcels R, S, and U, in red, are being developed by TNDC; Parcel T in the middle is being developed by DDG. | Photo: Google

These proposals to fill in the last empty spaces cleared when the Central Freeway was torn down are still in very early stages of development, but we will keep you posted as the plans get fleshed out.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
Iconic Flintstones house in Hillsborough gets facelift
Central SoMa Plan Could Add 11 Stories To Pinterest's HQ
Oakland's Cheapest Apartments, Right Now
What Does $2,400 Rent You In Downtown, Today?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Grenades found at estate sale detonated in SJ
VIDEO: Speakers at memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Atmospheric River to hit Bay Area
Iconic Flintstones house in Hillsborough gets facelift
Freeway shut down in San Rafael after report of I-580 shooting
Timeline of Pennsylvania teen's journey to Mexico and back
San Francisco's cracking seawall needs $250M makeover
Group floats down LA River in inflatable pink flamingo raft
Show More
Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Building burned in San Francisco fire may need shoring up
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Yountville community prepares for memorial
EXCLUSIVE: SJ wildlife, plant sanctuary damaged by 'overzealous' volunteer
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos