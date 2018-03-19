Freeway shut down in San Rafael after report of I-580 shooting

The California Highway Patrol temporarily shut down westbound I-580 near San Quentin tonight to search for evidence in a reported freeway shooting.Traffic was being diverted at Main Street to Francisco Boulevard.CHP officers responded to a call of a possible freeway shooting in the area of westbound I-580 at Main Street after a victim reported an occupant in another car brandished a handgun and fired a shot at their vehicle.The CHP says an inspection of the vehicle showed damage consistent with a bullet hitting the side.The westbound lanes were reopened around 7:30 p.m.