VIDEO: Dr. Vito Imbasciani says Yountville victims now join the ranks of our heroes

A "Celebration of Life" was held on Wednesday to remember the three women -- Dr. Jennifer Gray Golick, Christine Loeber and Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba -- who died at a veterans center in Yountville. At the memorial, CA Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Dr. Vito Imbasciani saluted the victims for how they lived and how they served."So while we grieve with your family, in mourning this terrible loss, we also salute these brave women for how they lived and how they served," he said. "We pray that their sacrifice will advance their purpose. In the words of a great French statesman, 'It is not tolerable, it is not possible that from so much death, so much sacrifice and ruin, so much heroism, a greater and better humanity shall not emerge.'"