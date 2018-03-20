A box exploded at a FedEx ground facility in Schertz, Texas, about 30 minutes northeast of San Antonio, police say.At 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, authorities responded after receiving a call about an explosion at the building where 75 people were inside at the time.Officials say a FedEx employee was injured from the sound of the explosion. She apparently suffered a non-life threatening "percussion-type" injury from the blast.Investigators are checking on employees to make sure they're OK. They're also taking statements from them about the incident.No word where the package was headed or what was inside of it.The FBI and ATF are at the scene.A law enforcement source tells ABC News authorities will have to move slowly and methodically to process the complex scene where other FedEx packages containing unknown contents are all over the facility.Officials are calling this "a complicated and potentially dangerous environment to render safe."This comes after Austin was rocked with the fourth explosion to hit the city in just two weeks.Federal agents say this package is likely linked to attacks by what they believe is a serial bomber.Police are urging anyone who sees something suspicious to report it.