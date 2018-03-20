Fire on BART tracks in San Francisco extinguished, major delays remain

BART officials said a fire on tracks near the 24th Street Mission station in San Francisco has been extinguished Tuesday morning, but has caused major delays for passengers heading into the city from the East Bay.

BART officials said a fire on tracks near the 24th Street Mission station in San Francisco has been extinguished, but has caused major delays for passengers heading into the city from the East Bay.


The 24th St. Mission station reopened at 6:50 a.m., and some trains are now moving, but there are residual delays.

The transit agency advises passengers to find other means of transportation to get to San Francisco this morning.

The track was inspected after firefighters finished with their work, officials said.

No further information was immediately available.
