TRAFFIC

5 adults in critical condition after multi-vehicle crash in San Francisco

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials say five adults are in critical condition after three-vehicles crashed at Gough and Bush in San Francisco early Tuesday morning. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Fire officials say five adults are in critical condition after three vehicles crashed at Gough and Bush in San Francisco early Tuesday morning.

One car was so mangled, firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to reach a backseat passenger.

The impact was loud enough to wake up residents in the area. "We were asleep and then all of a sudden out of nowhere, we hear a huge loud noise," one man said.

EMBED More News Videos

Officials say five adults are in critical condition after three-vehicles crashed at Gough and Bush in San Francisco early Tuesday morning.



"The black car came flying through the intersection. He clipped the front of me and then plowed into the silver car and pushed it into the pole," crash victim Jim reed said.


Reed said he wouldn't have been in the area at that time, but he took a detour because of a fire.

Police have not given an update on the victims' conditions, but said everyone survived.

The manager of the residential building on the corner near the accident showed ABC7 News video from the building's surveillance camera of the car slamming into the light pole. The intersection was shut down until about 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials are still investigating to determine how this happened.

Bay City News contributed to this story.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficSFFDSFPDcar accidentinvestigationhospitalSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Tractor-trailer carrying 50K pounds of frozen turkeys overturns
Officials: Posey Tube to reopen after sinkhole repairs
Freeway shut down in San Rafael after report of I-580 shooting
Caltrain service resumes at Santa Clara stations following police activity
More Traffic
Top Stories
Man arrested in San Rafael freeway shooting
Berkeley police searching for missing 8-year-old boy
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Robots in action at some Bay Area Walmart stores
Spring off to wet start as storms move through Bay Area
TIPS: How to unlink Facebook account from third party apps
AccuWeather forecast: Storm door opens today
Oakland students affected by gun violence head to Washington D.C.
Show More
Appellate court justices to decide if Persky recall stays on June 5 ballot
These five species are critically endangered
Crews battle fire at vacant warehouse in San Jose
SF supervisor apologizes for criticism of firefighters in North Beach blaze
Gunman dead, 2 students wounded in Maryland school shooting
More News
Top Video
Man arrested in San Rafael freeway shooting
Spring off to wet start as storms move through Bay Area
San Francisco 49ers hold news conference with Richard Sherman
BART recovering after major delays at San Francisco stations
More Video