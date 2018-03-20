Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston

Police said a Houston man is dead after he tried to stop a couple from fighting at a gas station. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
A Houston man is dead after trying to stop a couple from fighting.

ABC13's Jeff Ehling walks through the scene where a man was killed after breaking up a fight.


Police say the couple was arguing in a parking lot off of MLK and Bellfort.

Investigators say a man who usually hangs out at the store stepped in to stop the violence.

The woman left on foot and the man involved in the fight drove away.

Police say an hour later the guy who drove away came back with a shotgun.

What happened next was all caught on camera. "Officers saw the video and in the initial scene was the truck pulled up and the complainant was sitting in front of the store. And that's when one shot was fired in his direction," said HPD detective Thomas Simmons.

The victim ran around the corner and collapsed. He later died from his injuries.

The suspect left the scene, but incredibly went back. He's now being interviewed by police.

Police also want to speak to the woman involved in the fight, but she is nowhere to be found at this time.
