San Francisco 49ers hold news conference with Richard Sherman

Seahawks star Richard Sherman talked to ABC7's Larry Beil on the ESPYS red carpet about Colin Kaepernick's job hunt and about Seattle's rivalry with the San Francisco 49ers.

The San Francisco 49ers introduced cornerback Richard Sherman at a news conference at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Tuesday.Sherman says vengeance was on his mind when he picked his new team.The 49ers and the former All-Pro player agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $39.15 million.