POLICE SHOOTING

Minneapolis officer who fatally shot woman after she called 911 booked on murder charge after turning himself in

Australian newspapers on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, featuring photos and story of the shooting death of Australia's Justine Damond who was shot dead by a Minneapolis police officer. (AP Photo/Kristen Gelineau)

MINNEAPOLIS --
A Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an Australian woman in July has been booked on charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Officer Mohamed Noor turned himself in on Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond who was shot July 15, minutes after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home.

RELATED: Minneapolis man 'devastated' by police shooting of bride-to-be

The 40-year-old life coach was engaged to be married.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman was scheduled to discuss charges in the case at a 2:30 p.m. news conference.

RELATED: Man slams Minnesota probe of his daughter's killing by police

Noor has not talked publicly about the case and declined to be interviewed by state investigators.

Jail records show he's being held on $500,000 bail.

