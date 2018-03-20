MOTHERHOOD

Study shows moms work the equivalent of 2.5 full time jobs

EMBED </>More Videos

It's not breaking news that moms work hard. It's a tough job raising kids that takes a lot of time.

It's not breaking news that moms work hard. It's a tough job raising kids that takes a lot of time.

Well, now a new study shows just how much time moms are logging for their little ones.

RELATED: Some Palo Alto residents with six-figure incomes identify themselves as middle class

A study conducted by Welch's found working moms clock an average of 98 hours each week. That's about the same as working 2.5 full-time jobs.

The study of 2,000 American mothers with kids between five and 12 years old found that the average mother "clocks in" at 6:23 a.m. and "clocks out" at 8:31 p.m., for an average work day of 14 hours.

Four-in-ten moms surveyed said the week felt like a never-ending series of tasks to complete.

RELATED: Nanny job site listing offers $128K salary plus world travel

The research was part of an opt-in survey for moms of children ages 5-12 and was conducted between May 05, 2017, and May 11, 2017, by Market Researchers OnePoll under Welch's nutrition programs.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 70 percent of moms with children under 18 participate in the workforce. The study did not look at the father's role in parenting or household chores.

RELATED: Peanut app helps moms make friends, plan playdates

"The results of the survey highlight just how demanding the role of mom can be and the non-stop barrage of tasks it consists of," said Casey Lewis, MS, RD and Health & Nutrition Lead at Welch's, via Yahoo! News. "Busy moms may identify with the list of 'lifesavers', which highlights not just a rigorous workload but a constant requirement to feed and fuel the family, week in and week out."

Some of the mommy must-haves include wet wipes, kids' TV shows, tablets and drive-thru meals.

Click here for a look at more stories and videos about motherhood!
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familymotherhoodworking familiesstudyresearchjobsu.s. & worldparenting
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MOTHERHOOD
Mom loses necklace with daughter's ashes during Disney race
Mom records message for son before giving him up for adoption
Kelly Clarkson in the hot seat after saying she spanks her kids
NC mother with rare eye cancer gives birth to healthy twins
More motherhood
FAMILY & PARENTING
Inner Richmond Elementary School Gets Real-World Google Doodle
Low-income kids to receive free eye exams in San Jose
Community helps Joshua Tree family buy a home
VIDEO: First glimpse of Walnut Creek quintuplets
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Man arrested in San Rafael freeway shooting
Berkeley police searching for missing 8-year-old boy
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Robots in action at some Bay Area Walmart stores
Spring off to wet start as storms move through Bay Area
TIPS: How to unlink Facebook account from third party apps
AccuWeather forecast: Storm door opens today
Oakland students affected by gun violence head to Washington D.C.
Show More
Appellate court justices to decide if Persky recall stays on June 5 ballot
These five species are critically endangered
5 adults in critical after multi-vehicle crash in San Francisco
Crews battle fire at vacant warehouse in San Jose
SF supervisor apologizes for criticism of firefighters in North Beach blaze
More News
Top Video
Man arrested in San Rafael freeway shooting
5 adults in critical after multi-vehicle crash in San Francisco
Spring off to wet start as storms move through Bay Area
San Francisco 49ers hold news conference with Richard Sherman
More Video