LIST: Bay Area 'March for Our Lives' events



10 a.m. - A rally will take place at Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland. Organizers say they'll "march/BART" to San Francisco to join demonstrators there at 1 p.m. Details here.



10 a.m. - A march will take place in Downtown Benicia. Organizers say they'll gather at the corner of 1st Street and B Street and will continue to the City Park for a rally. Details here.



10 a.m. - A march and rally will begin at the Livermore High School football field on 4th Street. Details here.



10 a.m. - A march will take place in Downtown Richmond. Organizers say they'll march from Nevin Plaza to Civic Center. Details here.



11 a.m. - The rally in San Jose takes place at City Hall. Details here.



11 a.m. - A march will take place at Civic Park in Walnut Creek. Details here.



12:30 p.m. - A march will take place at Beresford Park in San Mateo. Organizers say the event will begin with student speeches and will continue with a march down 20th Avenue and El Camino Real to the Hillsdale Caltrain Station. Details here.



1 p.m. - The rally in San Francisco will start at Civic Center Plaza and will continue with a march. The location is TBD. Details here.



1 p.m. - A rally will take place at Courthouse Square in Redwood City. Details here.



Across the nation on Saturday, demonstrators will be participating in "March for Our Lives" events to call for stricter gun control laws.Here's a look at some rallies and marches taking place here in the Bay Area: