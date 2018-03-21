LIST: Bay Area 'March for Our Lives' events

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Across the nation on Saturday, demonstrators will be participating in "March for Our Lives" events to call for stricter gun control laws.
Here's a look at some rallies and marches taking place here in the Bay Area:
- 10 a.m. - A rally will take place at Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland. Organizers say they'll "march/BART" to San Francisco to join demonstrators there at 1 p.m. Details here.
- 10 a.m. - A march will take place in Downtown Benicia. Organizers say they'll gather at the corner of 1st Street and B Street and will continue to the City Park for a rally. Details here.
- 10 a.m. - A march and rally will begin at the Livermore High School football field on 4th Street. Details here.
- 10 a.m. - A march will take place in Downtown Richmond. Organizers say they'll march from Nevin Plaza to Civic Center. Details here.
- 11 a.m. - The rally in San Jose takes place at City Hall. Details here.
- 11 a.m. - A march will take place at Civic Park in Walnut Creek. Details here.
- 12:30 p.m. - A march will take place at Beresford Park in San Mateo. Organizers say the event will begin with student speeches and will continue with a march down 20th Avenue and El Camino Real to the Hillsdale Caltrain Station. Details here.
- 1 p.m. - The rally in San Francisco will start at Civic Center Plaza and will continue with a march. The location is TBD. Details here.
- 1 p.m. - A rally will take place at Courthouse Square in Redwood City. Details here.