60 SECOND TIPS: What to do if you are sexually harassed at work

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --What do you do before you go to human resources? What if you don't have any evidence? Should you confront your harasser? Click on the 60 Second video to get the answers, along with more quick tips for victims of workplace harassment.
ABC7 News teamed up with Tammy Cho and Grace Choi for the advice. They are Bay Area woman who were working in the tech industry and experienced harassment and discrimination first hand. After months of research and interviewing experts, Cho and Choi launched Better Brave, a free online guide for victims of harassment and discrimination and their allies.
For more resources and help dealing with lots of other social issues check out ABC7 Allies in Action abc7news.com/takeaction.
Written and produced by Jennifer Olney