Grace Cathedral, SFPD chief hold panel on gun control

After another school shooting Tuesday in Maryland, San Francisco's Grace Cathedral held their first ever panel on gun control along with the city's police chief William Scott.Scott says he showed up to the church meeting because it's the type of discussion he hopes will eliminate gun violence. "Over 115,000 people every year fall victim to some type of gun violence in this country."The shootings in Maryland Tuesday morning, Yountville two weeks ago, and Florida last month all grabbed headlines, but Scott says his department deals with shootings on a daily basis."It's an enormous impact on our society, in terms of cost, in terms of treatment, in terms of the impact of the survivors," Scott added.Grace Cathedral is working with Temple Emmanu-El and Sherith Israel to inspire San Francisco's faith community to take an active role against gun violence."When we see -- sort of -- grassroots communities like faith-based organizations, like schools themselves, like the young people becoming very involved in the issue, then we're more likely to move forward toward change," said Ellen Clark-King of Grace Cathedral."This is the city of St. Francis and we're a sanctuary city, so we take the lead on a lot of issues," said Mattie Scott, who became a gun violence activist after her son was shot in San Francisco 22 years ago.She says schools, families, and communities all need to watch out for red flags. "Ask relatives, 'Is there a gun in the home,' to see signs of mental illness, recognize those signs and if you do, how to help that person," Mattie said.The experts on the panel also spoke about the power of student's voices at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida and a renewed hope for meaningful change.