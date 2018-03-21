WEATHER

Dangerous commute for drivers in Santa Cruz Mountains

Commuters are facing wet roads and foggy conditions in the Santa Cruz Mountains. (KGO-TV)

SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS, Calif. (KGO) --
Commuters are facing wet roads and foggy conditions in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

VIDEO: Watch your AccuWeather forecast

A major downpour rolled through just after 4 a.m.

Highway 17 is wet and slick. Combine that with fog in some spots and it could be a rough commute.

VIDEO: Tips for how to drive safely on rainy days
We all know Bay Area roads can get a little crazy in the rain. Here are some tips on how to stay safe.

