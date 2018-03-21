California teacher who made anti-military remarks fired

An El Rancho High School teacher whose anti-military remarks were caught on video has been fired.The school board's president said the district voted to fire Gregory Salcido Tuesday night.Victor Quinonez, the student who secretly recorded the video of the rant, said he was berated by Salcido for wearing a Marines sweatshirt in class.Salcido had been on administrative leave while the school board investigated. He also serves on the Pico Rivera City Council.