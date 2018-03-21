STARBUCKS

Starbucks to debut 'Crystal Ball' Frappuccino

Remember the Unicorn Frappuccino? If you like those over-the-top Starbucks drinks, get ready for the "Crystal Ball" concoction.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
RELATED: Starbucks is launching a 'magical' Unicorn Frappuccino

Some baristas told Business Insider that it's a peach-flavored frappuccino, topped with whipped cream and candy.


A Starbucks in northeast Portland shared a picture of the new drink on its Instagram page saying, it will be available starting Thursday, March 22, 2018.

But, why is it called the Crystal Ball? Starbucks has not officially said at this time.

It will only be on the menu for four days or until supplies run out.

