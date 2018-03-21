Active search ends for missing Bay Area man in the Sierra

BEAR VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --Search and rescue teams have ended their active search for a Bay Area man who went missing while skiing in the Sierra.
Sheriff's officials say the search has transitioned from rescue to recovery.
Last Wednesday, officials say Jane Drummond-Mullarkey reported that her husband, Thomas Mullarkey, had not returned to their cabin in Arnold after a day of skiing at the Bear Valley Mountain Resort in Alpine County.
This week, A specialized plane took footage looking for heat signatures, but after an extensive review, no significant results were identified.
The family is considering how best to continue the search effort, including the possibility of hiring private air and ground search support.