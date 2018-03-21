SNOW

Heavy snow and gusty winds to sweep across Sierra, Tahoe

EMBED </>More Videos

Several hours of heavy, wet snow and gusty winds will create dangerous conditions across the Sierra and Tahoe. That's why a Winter Storm Warning and Avalanche Watch will begin Wednesday evening.

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) --
The promise of a March Miracle continues Wednesday. The Atmospheric River bringing flooding rain to Southern California and heavy snow to the southern Sierra moves north in the evening.

VIDEO: Watch your AccuWeather forecast

A Winter Storm Warning begins at 5 p.m. Wednesday and continues through 5 a.m. Friday. Heavy, wet snow starts sticking around 6,500 feet at 5 p.m. Wednesday. That means pass levels quickly become icy and possibly snowbound. Travel remains very hazardous to nearly impossible during the event.

By the storm's end, 6 to 12 inches of snow accumulates at 6,500 feet with a piling of 1 to 2 feet of snow above 7,500 feet and localized amounts of up to 4 feet.

WATCH LIVE: Track the rain with Live Doppler 7

This heavy wet snow along with rain and wind create a considerable to high avalanche danger. An Avalanche Watch also begins at 5 p.m. Wednesday and continues until 7 a.m. Friday.

Click here to download the free ABC7 News App to track the storm where you live. Make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.

Click here for a look at weather where you live.

VIDEO: Tips for how to drive safely on rainy days
EMBED More News Videos

We all know Bay Area roads can get a little crazy in the rain. Here are some tips on how to stay safe.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathersierrasierra nevadasnowavalancherainstormwarningLake Tahoe
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
AccuWeather forecast: Wednesday evening
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Check out our new ABC7 app!
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
Follow @LiveDoppler7 on Twitter for the latest weather updates
SNOW
Active search ends for missing Bay Area man in the Sierra
Snow is not just snowflakes, and more fun snow facts
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
Special plane to help search for missing Richmond man in the Sierra
More snow
WEATHER
AccuWeather forecast: Wednesday evening
Over 100 flights cancelled at SFO due to storm
Santa Cruz Mountains hit by downpours, more rain on the way
Snow is not just snowflakes, and more fun snow facts
More Weather
Top Stories
VIDEO: Fatal self-driving Uber crash in Arizona
STATEMENT: Facebook CEO admits mistakes in light of privacy scandal
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
What we know about Austin serial bombing suspect Mark Conditt
Harassment lawsuit filed against actor Fred Savage
Active search ends for missing Bay Area man in the Sierra
Jury awards family $12.39M in damages in case of doctor who left before finishing operation
KB Toys may return in Toys 'R' Us absence
Show More
Student sue after teacher placed jump rope around necks
Hazmat investigated at housing for former homeless veterans in Menlo Park
ABC7 to hold National Puppy Day adoption event
PHOTOS: #PuppiesOn7 in honor of National Puppy Day 2018
Police identify Texas serial bombing suspect
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Fatal self-driving Uber crash in Arizona
Active search ends for missing Bay Area man in the Sierra
Lockdown lifted at Oakland school after student brought gun to school
STATEMENT: Facebook CEO admits mistakes in light of privacy scandal
More Video