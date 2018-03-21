Heavy snow and gusty winds to sweep across Sierra, Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) --The promise of a March Miracle continues Wednesday. The Atmospheric River bringing flooding rain to Southern California and heavy snow to the southern Sierra moves north in the evening.
A Winter Storm Warning begins at 5 p.m. Wednesday and continues through 5 a.m. Friday. Heavy, wet snow starts sticking around 6,500 feet at 5 p.m. Wednesday. That means pass levels quickly become icy and possibly snowbound. Travel remains very hazardous to nearly impossible during the event.
By the storm's end, 6 to 12 inches of snow accumulates at 6,500 feet with a piling of 1 to 2 feet of snow above 7,500 feet and localized amounts of up to 4 feet.
This heavy wet snow along with rain and wind create a considerable to high avalanche danger. An Avalanche Watch also begins at 5 p.m. Wednesday and continues until 7 a.m. Friday.
