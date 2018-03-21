STATEMENT: Facebook CEO admits mistakes in light of privacy scandal

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is admitting mistakes and outlining steps to protect user data in light of privacy scandal involving a Trump-connected data-mining firm.Zuckerberg is breaking more than four days of silence as he posts an update about the Cambridge Analytica scandal.The CEO posted on his Facebook page Wednesday that Facebook has a "responsibility" to protect its users' data, and "if we can't then we don't deserve to serve you."Zuckerberg and Facebook's No. 2 executive, Sheryl Sandberg, have been quiet since news broke Friday that Cambridge may have used data improperly obtained from roughly 50 million Facebook users to try to sway elections.Here is a complete statement from Mark Zuckerberg: