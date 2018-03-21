FOOD & DRINK

'Mixt Mission' Taking Over Former 'La Rondalla' Space

Photos: Courtesy Mixt

By Hoodline
San Francisco-based fast-casual eatery Mixt is gearing up to open its 11th location at 901 Valencia St. (between Liberty and 20th Streets) in the former La Rondalla Restaurant and Cantina space.

As we reported back in February, our network of tipsters alerted us to movement at the former cantina that held the space for decades before being shut down by the health department in 2007, reopening in 2014, then closing a second time in 2016.

Now, representatives from Mixt have confirmed that Mixt Mission will open sometime in May. "We're honored to bring Mixt's delicious, sustainable, and seasonal food to the Mission," said CEO Leslie Silverglide in a statement.
Executive chef Jeffrey Amber.

The restaurant--known for its fresh salads, grain bowls and "market plates," will be under the direction of executive chef Jeffrey Amber, who previously led the culinary team at nearby Bi-Rite Market.

In addition to offering Mixt's traditional fare--along with a few, new signature dishes and beverages--the Mission location will feature what the restaurant is billing as the "nation's first 'salad lounge'--an over-the-top re-imagining of a cocktail lounge for the health-conscious generation," according to the restaurant.

A separate dining space within the restaurant, the 'salad lounge' will feature vegan leather lounge seating and veggie-themed decor.


And in a nod to the space's former occupant, Mixt will offer signature "Mixt Drinks" described as "better-for-you cocktails like kale mimosas" for a limited time after the eatery's debut.

As for the menu, Mixt plans to serve its take on traditional dinner fare, called "Market Plates," and will offer diners a choice of grilled proteins like herb-roasted free range chicken or grass-fed flat iron steak, a house-made sauce like chimichurri, and two plant-based sides.

Amber is adding his take to the menu's offerings as well. "I'm excited to introduce elements like crispy dukkah chickpeas and grilled steelhead with everything bagel spice to the Mixt menu and push the boundaries of what healthy food is supposed to taste like," he said.


"I've always admired Mixt for making things like organic produce and sustainable seafood an everyday choice."

Also on offer is an expanded beverage and libations menu featuring organic kombucha, craft beers and boutique wines on draught. Currently, the expanded food and drink menu items are only offered at the restaurant's newest locales on Yerba Buena Lane and in Cow Hollow.

Mixt Mission will be open daily 11am-9pm.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
Chick-fil-A fans are learning about secret menu
Starbucks to debut 'Crystal Ball' Frappuccino
'Ahipoki' Makes Lakeshore Plaza Debut
Marin Co. native chosen to make Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal wedding cake
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
VIDEO: Fatal self-driving Uber crash in Arizona
STATEMENT: Facebook CEO admits mistakes in light of privacy scandal
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
What we know about Austin serial bombing suspect Mark Conditt
Harassment lawsuit filed against actor Fred Savage
Active search ends for missing Bay Area man in the Sierra
Jury awards family $12.39M in damages in case of doctor who left before finishing operation
KB Toys may return in Toys 'R' Us absence
Show More
Student sue after teacher placed jump rope around necks
Hazmat investigated at housing for former homeless veterans in Menlo Park
ABC7 to hold National Puppy Day adoption event
PHOTOS: #PuppiesOn7 in honor of National Puppy Day 2018
Police identify Texas serial bombing suspect
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: #PuppiesOn7 in honor of National Puppy Day 2018
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
More Photos