Video shows deadly crash with self-driving Uber vehicle

Arizona officials took the unexpected step of releasing video from a fatal crash involving a self-driving Uber car that happened earlier in the week.The fatal crash in Tempe, Arizona, sent shock waves through the world of self-driving cars. Some experts called for a halt of testing nation-wide.The video shows the outside of the vehicle leading up to the fatal collision and the inside where a tester was sitting in the driver's seat. Toward the end of the video you can see his reaction as the car fails to stop. The video does not show the collision due to the graphic nature of the impact.The Tempe Police Vehicular Crimes Unit is investigating the crash.Watch the video in the player above.