John Oliver's better Bundo book a hit for SF-based publisher

"Everyone is different and different is not bad," read Tyrrell Mahoney who is President of Chronicle Books.The San Francisco-based publisher is behind the number one best-selling book on Amazon titled "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Presents: Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo.""In our 50 years at the company we've never published a book like this," said Mahoney.Marlon Bundo is Vice President Mike Pence's family bunny.On Monday, Pence's daughter and wife released their book, "Marlon Bundo's A Day in the Life of the Vice President."Just one night prior, stealing the release's thunder, was Oliver's version -- a surprise for readers but not a surprise for Chronicle Books.They've been working on this project for approximately five months."It's truly a standout in our history," said Mahoney.Their version focuses on Marlon Bundo's personal life as he falls in love and decides to marry another male bunny."This is a very important storyline for us being part of San Francisco and the culture here and we really did jump at the chance to be part of sending a message like this," said Mahoney.Standing in Marlon Bundo's way, the story's antagonist, the stink bug."He does look a little bit like the Vice President but he's just the stink bug," said Mahoney.Until the rest of the animals get together"Wait a minute we need to decide who is in charge, we get to decide who's important, we can vote," read Mahoney from the book.The story concludes stink bugs are temporary, love is forever.Chronicle Books printed 40,000 copies to start, not nearly enough just days later. They're now back on press for 400, 000 copies.Proceeds from Oliver's book will go to The Trevor Project, which provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning young people ages 13-24, and Aids United.A portion of proceeds from the Pence's book are also being donated to A21, a nonprofit focused on combating human trafficking and an art therapy program at Riley Hospital for Children.