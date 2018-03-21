IMMIGRATION

ICE chief blames Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf yet again

EMBED </>More Videos

Just when you thought the dust had settled, the acting chief of ICE has once again accused the mayor of Oakland of putting the public in danger. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Just when you thought the dust had settled, the acting chief of ICE has, once again, accused the mayor of Oakland of putting the public in danger.

Last month, Acting ICE Director Tom Homan claimed that Libby Schaaf's public warning of ICE actions allowed hundreds of criminal immigrants to avoid arrest. Now, Homan says several of those individuals have committed new crimes.

"Eighty-one percent of all aliens we arrested in California last year were convicted criminals," said Homan at a White House roundtable Tuesday.

RELATED: Oakland mayor responds to Trump calling her ICE warning a 'disgrace'
"Since our operation in San Francisco and Oakland, three of the people we couldn't locate have since reoffended. One person I just talked about was just arrested for robbery and multiple weapons violations," said Homan.



ICE claims a second man was arrested for DUI and a third man for spousal abuse.

An agency spokesman in San Francisco tells ABC7 News the three arrests were made outside the Bay Area, in Los Banos, the Sacramento area and Tulare County.

RELATED: ICE agents allegedly violated California law in SF jails

"It's a continued distraction and a continued perpetuation of a racist lie," said Schaaf, who maintains she doesn't regret giving the warning and isn't convinced any of the re-offenses had anything to do with her going public.
"If they are in fact convicted, not just arrested, but convicted of dangerous crimes, there are procedures in place to address that," said Schaaf.

The Trump Administration has threatened legal action against Schaaf, something the mayor admits she doesn't take lightly.

RELATED: First-of-a-kind lawsuit filed in SF challenges Trump administration over immigration

"Of course I am always concerned about my personal freedom," Schaaf explained. "Of course I"m concerned because it has never been my intent to break the law."

So far, Schaaf says she has no knowledge of any Justice Department investigation into her actions.

Click here for more stories related to immigration.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicslibby schaafimmigrationimmigration reformICEdeportationcrimeOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
IMMIGRATION
Controversial advertisement on H1-B visas posted at BART stations
Legally adopted student could still face deportation
Ann Coulter talks immigration, Trump in Mountain View
Bill would punish CA companies that help build the border wall
More immigration
POLITICS
NAACP files complaint over appointment of SF interim mayor
LIST: Bay Area 'March for Our Lives' events
Holocaust denier claims congressional GOP nomination in Ill.
Oakland students affected by gun violence head to Washington D.C.
More Politics
Top Stories
SF police investigate shootout that injured 6, including officer
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Mark Farrell visits hospital after officer, 5 others shot in SF
Witness: Video shows cop shot in SF crawl to police car
SFPD officer in fair condition, 5 others wounded in shooting
Storm on deck for South Bay
Video shows deadly crash with self-driving Uber vehicle
Warrior's David West speaks at career day in SF
Show More
John Oliver's 'better' Bundo book a hit for SF-based publisher
Bay Area women give free advice for victims of harassment at work
Zuckerberg admits mistakes, promises steps to limit Facebook data sharing
Last prison guard off Alcatraz Island shares experience on the rock
California launches app to check properties for quake danger
More News
Top Video
SF police investigate shootout that injured 6, including officer
Mark Farrell visits hospital after officer, 5 others shot in SF
Storm on deck for South Bay
SFPD officer in fair condition, 5 others wounded in shooting
More Video