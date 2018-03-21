POLICE SHOOTING

SFPD officer in fair condition, 5 others wounded in shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Sources tell ABC7 News that a San Francisco police officer, suspect, and four others were shot in the city's Crocker-Amazon neighborhood. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Officials say an officer, suspect, and five others were shot in San Francisco's Crocker-Amazon neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. The officer was shot in the leg and is in fair condition.

VIDEO: Witness says video shows cop shot in SF crawl to police car
EMBED More News Videos

New video shows what a witness describes as a San Francisco officer, who was just shot, crawling toward a police car as fellow cops rush by.


San Francisco Police Chief William Scott addressed the shooting Wednesday evening, saying that officials responded to a report of a man with a gun near the Amazon Barber Shop.

Witnesses say they heard over a dozen shots, then saw the injured officer crawling after apparently being hit by gunfire.

ABC7 News sources say the officer is conscious and breathing at San Francisco General Hospital, where he, the suspect, and 4 others at the nearby barber shop were rushed after the shooting.

Two of the six people shot have been discharged including a minor, one man is in critical condition, another in serious condition and the officer is still in fair condition.

Reports of police activity at Mission and Geneva streets in San Francisco also prompted delays and traffic issues in the city earlier Wednesday afternoon. Some streets near the scene have since reopened for traffic.

Scott asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the Police Department's 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
SFPDofficer injuredofficer involved shootingofficer-involved shootingpoliceshootinginvestigationSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Witness: Video shows cop shot in SF crawl to police car
SF police investigate shootout that injured 6, including officer
Mark Farrell visits hospital after officer, 5 others shot in SF
POLICE SHOOTING
Minneapolis officer booked on murder charge after turning himself in
Parents of man fatally shot at Oakland BART station demand agency fire officer
Community angry after SFPD shoots, kills suspect in Mission District
Armed robbery suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in SF
Santa Rosa police shootout frightens, angers neighbors
More police shooting
Top Stories
SF police investigate shootout that injured 6, including officer
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Mark Farrell visits hospital after officer, 5 others shot in SF
Witness: Video shows cop shot in SF crawl to police car
Storm on deck for South Bay
Video shows deadly crash with self-driving Uber vehicle
Warrior's David West speaks at career day in SF
John Oliver's 'better' Bundo book a hit for SF-based publisher
Show More
Bay Area women give free advice for victims of harassment at work
Zuckerberg admits mistakes, promises steps to limit Facebook data sharing
Last prison guard off Alcatraz Island shares experience on the rock
California launches app to check properties for quake danger
Rain showers keep CHP busy along Highway 17
More News
Top Video
SF police investigate shootout that injured 6, including officer
Mark Farrell visits hospital after officer, 5 others shot in SF
Storm on deck for South Bay
Witness: Video shows cop shot in SF crawl to police car
More Video