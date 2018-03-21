GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warrior's David West speaks at career day in San Francisco

Warriors forward David West spoke in front of 100 high school students and said he was bullied when he was their age because he was short and had size 17 shoes. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Career Day came with a big surprise for dozens of San Francisco high school juniors.

The students are part of the district's Career Technical Education program.

About 100 students from five schools practiced interviewing for a job and had professionals critique their resumes.

Warriors forward David West spoke to the group about his career.

He also surprised the students by admitting he had been bullied when he was their age.

West said he was six-feet tall, which was considered short because his feet had already grown so much he fit into size 17 shoes.

"I got called all the stuff. Clown feet. I had a pair of red Reeboks. I got drilled for it. But it was part of my journey," West told the crowd.

WATCH: Kristen Sze's interview with David West


ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze also talked to the students about careers in television news and even had several do a mock news report on camera.

The event was sponsored by the Golden State Warriors Local Warriors program.
