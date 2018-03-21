SOCIETY

Single stop helps hundreds of San Francisco's homeless

A marquee is seen for the Project Homeless Connect is seen in San Francisco on March 21, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A single stop helped improve the lives of hundreds of homeless people in San Francisco Wednesday.

Project Homeless connect organized its 70th Community Day of Service at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.

The project provides a hub where the homeless can get a broad range of services ranging to advice on housing to medical care.

Some visitors were fitted with glasses, while others waited to have wheelchairs repaired.

Organizers say the emphasis is on practical solutions to challenges the homeless face every day.

"When you come through today you can receive a shower a haircut, reading glasses and upward to prescription glasses, dental care, dentures, the DMV is really popular to get identification, legal services. There's almost no service offered in the city that we don't have represented in some way on this event," Project Homeless Connect CEO Meghan Freebeck said.

More than a hundred providers and some six-hundred volunteers came together to provide services for clients at the event.

Click here for more stories on homelessness.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyhomelessfeel goodsan francisco countycommunitySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
John Oliver's 'better' Bundo book a hit for SF-based publisher
Last prison guard off Alcatraz Island shares experience on the rock
Father of boy with Down syndrome sues Boys Scouts of America
Truck driver on way to LA wins $750K from Scratchers vending machine
More Society
Top Stories
SF police investigate shootout that injured 6, including officer
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Mark Farrell visits hospital after officer, 5 others shot in SF
Witness: Video shows cop shot in SF crawl to police car
SFPD officer in fair condition, 5 others wounded in shooting
Storm on deck for South Bay
Video shows deadly crash with self-driving Uber vehicle
Warrior's David West speaks at career day in SF
Show More
John Oliver's 'better' Bundo book a hit for SF-based publisher
Bay Area women give free advice for victims of harassment at work
Zuckerberg admits mistakes, promises steps to limit Facebook data sharing
Last prison guard off Alcatraz Island shares experience on the rock
California launches app to check properties for quake danger
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: #PuppiesOn7 in honor of National Puppy Day 2018
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
More Photos