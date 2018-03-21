Mark Farrell visits hospital after officer, 5 others shot in SF

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3244447" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New video shows what a witness describes as a San Francisco officer, who was just shot, crawling toward a police car as fellow cops rush by.

Six people were injured in a San Francisco shooting, including a San Francisco Police officer. It happened Wednesday night in the city's Crocker-Amazon neighborhood at a barber shop.Mayor Mark Farrell came by San Francisco General Hospital to talk to the officer who was shot in the leg. He says the officer's fiancee is staying with him through the night while he recovers."All things considered, about as good a spirits as one might imagine. Obviously, he had a serious injury, but certainly awake and speaking and he has friends with him as well," Farrell said.ABC7 News spoke to friends and family of the other five people who were shot and being treated at the hospital. According to them, at least two of the men who were shot are barbers who were working at Amazon Barber Shop at the time of the shooting.Another man said he heard 15 gunshots.