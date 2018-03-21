WEATHER

Storm on deck for South Bay

EMBED </>More Videos

The South Bay had a chance to catch its breath Wednesday night with a break in the rain, but there's more on the way. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
The South Bay had a chance to catch its breath Wednesday night with a break in the rain.

The evening commute was dry and the weather was balmy as night fell.


It was a lucky break for Hakone Estate and Gardens in Saratoga. The historic venue is kicking off cherry blossom season with extended night hours.

RELATED: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7

People are invited to see the delicate pink and white flowers- which have been specially lit up for viewing after dark. The catch is, the trees aren't blooming as much as they could be because of recent cold, wet weather.
And, upcoming rain and wind could take the flowers right off the trees if the storm is strong enough.

A school in Felton already felt that pain as a giant oak tree fell on top of San Lorenzo Valley Elementary School Wednesday.

Principal Jennifer Lahey said it felt like an earthquake when the 50-year-old tree came crashing down. Seven teachers' cars were crushed and tree limbs smashed through the windows of a multi-purpose room.

It was empty at the time. No one was injured.

RELATED: Watch your AccuWeather forecast

Meantime, the CHP is reminding drivers to slow down and be careful driving on slick roads.

There were several rain related wrecks on Highway 17 Wednesday.

If you're in need of sandbags in San Jose, they're free at 1404 Mabury Road.

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherrainwindfloodingflash floodingwatertree fallSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather forecast: Wednesday evening
Rain showers keep CHP busy along Highway 17
Over 100 flights cancelled at SFO due to storm
Heavy snow and gusty winds to sweep across Sierra, Tahoe
More Weather
Top Stories
SF police investigate shootout that injured 6, including officer
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Mark Farrell visits hospital after officer, 5 others shot in SF
Witness: Video shows cop shot in SF crawl to police car
SFPD officer in fair condition, 5 others wounded in shooting
Video shows deadly crash with self-driving Uber vehicle
Warrior's David West speaks at career day in SF
John Oliver's 'better' Bundo book a hit for SF-based publisher
Show More
Bay Area women give free advice for victims of harassment at work
Zuckerberg admits mistakes, promises steps to limit Facebook data sharing
Last prison guard off Alcatraz Island shares experience on the rock
California launches app to check properties for quake danger
Rain showers keep CHP busy along Highway 17
More News
Top Video
SF police investigate shootout that injured 6, including officer
Mark Farrell visits hospital after officer, 5 others shot in SF
SFPD officer in fair condition, 5 others wounded in shooting
Witness: Video shows cop shot in SF crawl to police car
More Video