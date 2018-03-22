Flash Flood Warning, Flood Advisory issued for parts of North Bay

Flash Flood Warning including Sonoma County, CA until 9:15 AM PDT pic.twitter.com/S4EkEsvgVy — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) March 22, 2018

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Sonoma County until 9:15 a.m. The warning impacts more than 5,000 residents in the region.Also in the North Bay, a Flood Advisory has been issued until 9 a.m.Minor flooding is occurring on area creeks including Willow Brook at Penngrove Park as well as along the Sonoma Creek.The Flood Advisory is impacting more than 640,000 residents in the region.