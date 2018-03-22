Spokesperson: Toys 'R' Us liquidation sale delayed, likely to start Friday

A company spokesperson told Action News the planned liquidation sale was delayed due to unforeseen circumstances.
RELATED: 'Goodbye childhood': Toys 'R' Us announces closure, social media gets nostalgic
The massive sale is likely to start Friday at their stores, according to the spokesperson.
The retailer will slash prices on everything in the store including toys, baby gear, and even diapers. However, there won't be discounts on your discount: coupons will not be honored.
RELATED: KB Toys may return in Toys 'R' Us absence
However, if you have a gift card, those will be honored, but only until April 20, 2018.
Toys 'R' Us hopes these steep discounts will help them clear the shelves by May.
Experts say consumers should still compare prices to make sure they are getting the best deal.