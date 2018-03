We've partnered with the team at Hoodline - the hyper local neighborhood website to find weekend activities in and around the Bay Area.Here's one way to de-stress at the end of the week: spend a couple of hours playing board games and cuddling up with rescue kitties in San Francisco. It's one of several events our partners at Hoodline want you to know about.The adults-only game night at the cat lounge called KitTea is filled with playful, human-loving rescue kitties. You're encouraged to bring your own adult beverages- KitTea will provide board games and more than a dozen cats to frolic with- some of which are looking for forever homes.KitTea says this is a shortcut to happiness, and the purrfect way to spend a Friday night. Make your reservations now!If you're a brunch lover- BrunchCon in San Francisco might be right up your alley. Your ticket includes brunch from 30 vendors, plus and open mimosa bar and open bloody mary bar. It's a 21 and over event at the Armory in San Francisco on Sunday from 9 a.m.to 4 .p.m.And for all ages - if you've always wanted to play ukulele or guitar- here's your chance! In Oakland, "I.R. Guitar Lessons" is holding free music classes on Saturday. There are two sessions for kids and then free adult classes in the afternoon.