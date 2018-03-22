  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Funnel cloud spotted spinning over homes north of Sacramento

ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says our current storm system is producing some unusual weather by Californian standards. A funnel cloud was spotted spinning over houses north of Sacramento. (@trebuin via storyful)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
The funnel cloud formed around the same time a tornado warning was issued for Yuba County, Wednesday evening. The funnel cloud did reach the ground a short time later. It was one of two tornadoes spawned by this storm, says Nicco.

Nicco says there were only 2 tornadoes reported in the U.S. on Wednesday.

